Wind Advisory issued February 13 at 8:56PM MST until February 13 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

* WHERE…Eastern portion of Joshua Tree National Park and

Chuckwalla Valley.

* WHEN…Until 10 PM PST this evening.

* IMPACTS…Difficult driving conditions, especially for larger

vehicles traveling along roads with crosswinds. Light, unsecured

objects may become airborne.

A Wind Advisory means that sustained wind speeds of between

30 and 40 mph are expected, or wind gusts of between 40 and

58 mph. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially

for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution.