Lake Wind Advisory issued February 14 at 12:28PM PST until February 14 at 6:00PM PST by NWS Las Vegas NV

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph

expected.

* WHERE…In Nevada, Lake Mead National Recreation Area. In

Arizona, Lake Mead National Recreation Area.

* WHEN…Until 6 PM PST /7 PM MST/ this evening.

* IMPACTS…Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will

create hazardous conditions for small craft.

Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds

and rough waves can overturn small craft.