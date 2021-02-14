Wind Advisory issued February 14 at 11:28AM PST until February 16 at 1:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts 45 to 50 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Riverside County Mountains, San Diego County
Mountains, Coachella Valley and San Diego County Deserts.
* WHEN…From 6 PM Monday to 1 PM PST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Difficult travel conditions for high profile vehicles
due to dangerous crosswinds. Gusty winds could blow around
unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few
power outages may result.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Strongest winds along I-8 from Boulevard
through Ocotillo.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
Comments