Wind Advisory issued February 14 at 11:28AM PST until February 16 at 7:00AM PST by NWS San Diego CA

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts 45 to 55 mph expected.

Isolated gusts to 60 mph for wind prone areas.

* WHERE…San Bernardino County Mountains, Apple and Lucerne

Valleys and San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning.

* WHEN…From 1 PM Monday to 7 AM PST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Difficult travel conditions for high profile vehicles

due to dangerous crosswinds. Gusty winds could blow around

unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few

power outages may result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Strongest winds along I-10 near Whitewater,

Highway 62, and Highway 247 between Lucerne Valley and Yucca

Valley.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.