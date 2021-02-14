Wind Advisory issued February 14 at 11:28AM PST until February 16 at 7:00AM PST by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts 45 to 55 mph expected.
Isolated gusts to 60 mph for wind prone areas.
* WHERE…San Bernardino County Mountains, Apple and Lucerne
Valleys and San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning.
* WHEN…From 1 PM Monday to 7 AM PST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Difficult travel conditions for high profile vehicles
due to dangerous crosswinds. Gusty winds could blow around
unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few
power outages may result.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Strongest winds along I-10 near Whitewater,
Highway 62, and Highway 247 between Lucerne Valley and Yucca
Valley.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
Comments