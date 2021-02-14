Wind Advisory issued February 14 at 12:28PM PST until February 16 at 7:00AM PST by NWS Las Vegas NV
* WHAT…West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Western Mojave Desert and Morongo Basin.
* WHEN…From 1 PM Monday to 7 AM PST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result. Patchy blowing dust is possible.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
