Wind Advisory issued February 14 at 5:57PM PST until February 16 at 7:00AM PST by NWS Las Vegas NV

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph

expected.

* WHERE…Western Mojave Desert and Morongo Basin.

* WHEN…From 1 PM Monday to 7 AM PST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result. Patchy blowing dust is possible.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.