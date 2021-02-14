Wind Advisory issued February 14 at 9:26PM PST until February 16 at 1:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts 45 to 50 mph expected.

Local gusts to 60 mph on the windier ridges and desert slopes.

* WHERE…Riverside County Mountains, San Diego County

Mountains, Coachella Valley and San Diego County Deserts.

* WHEN…From 6 PM Monday to 1 PM PST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Difficult travel conditions, especially for high

profile vehicles due to dangerous crosswinds and locally reduced

visibility in blowing dust. Gusty winds could blow around

unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few

power outages may result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Strongest winds along I-8 from Boulevard

through Ocotillo, Highway 78 into the desert, and on exposed

ridges and desert slopes.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.