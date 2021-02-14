Wind Advisory issued February 14 at 9:26PM PST until February 16 at 7:00AM PST by NWS San Diego CA

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts 45 to 55 mph expected.

Isolated gusts to 65 mph for wind prone areas.

* WHERE…San Bernardino County Mountains, Apple and Lucerne

Valleys and San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning.

* WHEN…From 1 PM Monday to 7 AM PST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Difficult travel conditions, especially for high

profile vehicles due to dangerous crosswinds and locally reduced

visibility in blowing dust. Gusty winds could blow around

unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few

power outages may result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Strongest winds along I-10 near

Whitewater, Highway 62, and Highway 247 between Lucerne Valley

and Yucca Valley.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.