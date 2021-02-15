High Wind Warning issued February 15 at 12:39PM PST until February 16 at 10:00AM PST by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts 50 to 65 mph expected.
Local gusts of 75 mph are possible.
* WHERE…Riverside County Mountains, San Diego County
Mountains, Coachella Valley and San Diego County Deserts.
* WHEN…From 4 PM this afternoon to 10 AM PST Tuesday. Strongest
winds will be tonight.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.
Power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult,
especially for high profile vehicles.
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.
