High Wind Warning issued February 15 at 12:39PM PST until February 16 at 7:00AM PST by NWS San Diego CA

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts 45 to 60 mph expected.

Local gusts of 70 mph are possible.

* WHERE…San Bernardino County Mountains, Apple and Lucerne

Valleys and San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning.

* WHEN…Until 7 AM PST Tuesday. Strongest winds will be late this

afternoon and this evening.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.

Power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult,

especially for high profile vehicles.

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around

trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of

your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if

you must drive.