High Wind Warning issued February 15 at 9:23PM PST until February 16 at 10:00AM PST by NWS San Diego CA

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts 50 to 65 mph

expected. Local gusts of 75 mph are possible.

* WHERE…Riverside County Mountains, San Diego County

Mountains, Coachella Valley and San Diego County Deserts.

* WHEN…Through 10 AM PST Tuesday. Strongest winds will be

tonight.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.

Power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult,

especially for high profile vehicles.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Patchy blowing dust may reduce visibility

at times.

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around

trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of

your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if

you must drive.