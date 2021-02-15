High Wind Warning issued February 15 at 9:23PM PST until February 16 at 7:00AM PST by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts 45 to 60 mph
expected. Local gusts of 70 mph are possible.
* WHERE…San Bernardino County Mountains, Apple and Lucerne
Valleys and San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning.
* WHEN…Until 7 AM PST Tuesday. Strongest winds will be tonight.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.
Power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult,
especially for high profile vehicles.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Patchy blowing dust may reduce visibility
at times.
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.