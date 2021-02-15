Wind Advisory issued February 15 at 12:43PM PST until February 16 at 7:00AM PST by NWS Las Vegas NV
* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts 40 to 50 mph.
* WHERE…Western Mojave Desert and Morongo Basin.
* WHEN…From 1 PM this afternoon to 7 AM PST Tuesday morning.
* IMPACTS…Winds will make driving difficult for motorcycles…
large trucks…trailers and campers. Gusty winds could blow
around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a
few power outages may result. Patchy blowing dust is possible.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
