Wind Advisory issued February 15 at 2:40AM PST until February 16 at 11:00AM PST by NWS San Diego CA

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 55 mph expected.

Isolated gusts to 65 mph.

* WHERE…San Diego County Deserts, Coachella Valley, Riverside

County Mountains and San Diego County Mountains.

* WHEN…From 4 PM this afternoon to 11 AM PST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Stronger winds along Interstate 8 between

Boulevard and Ocotillo.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.