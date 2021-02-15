Wind Advisory issued February 15 at 2:40AM PST until February 16 at 11:00AM PST by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 55 mph expected.
Isolated gusts to 65 mph.
* WHERE…San Diego County Deserts, Coachella Valley, Riverside
County Mountains and San Diego County Mountains.
* WHEN…From 4 PM this afternoon to 11 AM PST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Stronger winds along Interstate 8 between
Boulevard and Ocotillo.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.