Wind Advisory issued February 15 at 2:40AM PST until February 16 at 7:00AM PST by NWS San Diego CA

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 55 mph expected.

Isolated gusts to 65 mph.

* WHERE…Apple and Lucerne Valleys, San Gorgonio Pass Near

Banning and San Bernardino County Mountains.

* WHEN…From 1 PM this afternoon to 7 AM PST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Stronger winds along Interstate 10 through

the northern Coachella Valley, Highway 62 through Morongo Valley

and Yucca Valley, and Highway 247 between the Lucerne Valley and

Yucca Valley.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.