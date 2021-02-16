High Wind Warning issued February 16 at 3:05AM PST until February 16 at 10:00AM PST by NWS San Diego CA

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 50 mph.

* WHERE…San Diego County Deserts, Coachella Valley, Riverside

County Mountains and San Diego County Mountains.

* WHEN…Until 10 AM PST this morning.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.

Power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult,

especially for high profile vehicles.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.