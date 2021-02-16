High Wind Warning issued February 16 at 3:05AM PST until February 16 at 10:00AM PST by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 50 mph.
* WHERE…San Diego County Deserts, Coachella Valley, Riverside
County Mountains and San Diego County Mountains.
* WHEN…Until 10 AM PST this morning.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.
Power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult,
especially for high profile vehicles.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.