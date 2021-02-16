Skip to Content
High Wind Warning issued February 16 at 3:05AM PST until February 16 at 7:00AM PST by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph.

* WHERE…Apple and Lucerne Valleys, San Gorgonio Pass Near
Banning and San Bernardino County Mountains.

* WHEN…Until 7 AM PST this morning.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.
Power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially
for high profile vehicles.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

