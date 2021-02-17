Wind Advisory issued February 17 at 11:57AM PST until February 18 at 2:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…North to northeast winds with gusts 25 to 30 mph,

locally 35 mph in wind prone locations.

* WHERE…Foothills of the San Bernardino, Riverside, San Diego,

and Santa Ana mountains, portions of the Inland Empire

especially under the Cajon Pass and San Gorgonio Pass, along

I-8 in San Diego County, and Orange County Inland Areas.

* WHEN…From 10 PM this evening to 2 PM PST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree

limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

Hazardous driving conditions for high profile vehicles.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

