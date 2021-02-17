Wind Advisory issued February 17 at 11:57AM PST until February 18 at 2:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…North to northeast winds with gusts 25 to 30 mph,
locally 35 mph in wind prone locations.
* WHERE…Foothills of the San Bernardino, Riverside, San Diego,
and Santa Ana mountains, portions of the Inland Empire
especially under the Cajon Pass and San Gorgonio Pass, along
I-8 in San Diego County, and Orange County Inland Areas.
* WHEN…From 10 PM this evening to 2 PM PST Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Hazardous driving conditions for high profile vehicles.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
