Wind Advisory issued February 18 at 2:07AM PST until February 18 at 2:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

Isolated gusts to 50 mph.

* WHERE…Orange County Inland Areas, San Diego County Valleys,

Riverside County Mountains, San Bernardino County Mountains,

San Diego County Mountains and San Bernardino and Riverside

County Valleys-The Inland Empire.

* WHEN…Until 2 PM PST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.