Wind Advisory issued February 18 at 2:07AM PST until February 18 at 2:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.
Isolated gusts to 50 mph.
* WHERE…Orange County Inland Areas, San Diego County Valleys,
Riverside County Mountains, San Bernardino County Mountains,
San Diego County Mountains and San Bernardino and Riverside
County Valleys-The Inland Empire.
* WHEN…Until 2 PM PST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.