Wind Advisory issued February 19 at 1:07PM PST until February 20 at 6:00PM PST by NWS Las Vegas NV

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…Southwest to west winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts 40 to 50

mph expected across the southeast California and northwest

Arizona deserts. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts 40 to

50 mph expected across portions of southcentral Nevada.

* WHERE…In Arizona, Northwest Deserts. In California, Western

Mojave Desert and Morongo Basin. In Nevada, Esmeralda and

Central Nye County.

* WHEN…From 8 AM PST /9 AM MST/ to 6 PM PST /7 PM MST/

Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…timing of the onset of strongest winds will

vary depending on location.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.