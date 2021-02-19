Wind Advisory issued February 19 at 9:18PM PST until February 20 at 6:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…West to northwest winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts 50 mph to
locally 60 mph expected. Strongest near passes and on desert
slopes.
* WHERE…San Bernardino County Mountains, Riverside County
Mountains, San Diego County Mountains, Apple and Lucerne
Valleys and San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning.
* WHEN…From 6 AM to 6 PM PST Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Blowing dust may reduce visibility at
times.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.