Blowing Dust Advisory issued February 20 at 3:10PM MST until February 20 at 7:00PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ
* WHAT…Visibility between one quarter mile and one mile in
blowing dust.
* WHERE…In Arizona, Parker Valley. In California, Chuckwalla
Mountains, Palo Verde Valley and Chuckwalla Valley.
* WHEN…Until 7 PM MST /6 PM PST/ this evening.
* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to reduced
visibility. This includes I-10 between Ehrenberg and Desert
Center.
Be ready for a sudden drop in visibility. If you encounter
blowing dust or blowing sand on the roadway or see it
approaching, pull off the road as far as possible and put your
vehicle in park. Turn the lights all the way off and keep your
foot off the brake pedal.
Remember, pull aside, stay alive.
Comments