Wind Advisory issued February 20 at 1:08PM PST until February 21 at 3:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…West to northwest winds 20 to 30 mph, with gusts up to
55 mph expected through this afternoon. Winds becoming northeast
20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph late this evening through
Sunday afternoon.
* WHERE…San Bernardino County Mountains, Riverside County
Mountains, San Diego County Mountains, and San Gorgonio Pass
Near Banning.
* WHEN…Until 3 PM PST Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.