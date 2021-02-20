Wind Advisory issued February 20 at 1:08PM PST until February 21 at 3:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…West to northwest winds 20 to 30 mph, with gusts up to

55 mph expected through this afternoon. Winds becoming northeast

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph late this evening through

Sunday afternoon.

* WHERE…San Bernardino County Mountains, Riverside County

Mountains, San Diego County Mountains, and San Gorgonio Pass

Near Banning.

* WHEN…Until 3 PM PST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree

limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.