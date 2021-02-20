Wind Advisory issued February 20 at 4:28AM PST until February 20 at 6:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…West to northwest winds of 20 to 30 mph, with gusts of
50 to 55 mph. The strongest winds will be near passes and along
the desert slopes.
* WHERE…San Bernardino County Mountains, Riverside County
Mountains, San Diego County Mountains, Apple and Lucerne
Valleys and San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning.
* WHEN…From 6 AM to 6 PM PST today.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Blowing sand and dust may reduce visibility
at times in the deserts.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.