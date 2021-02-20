Wind Advisory issued February 20 at 5:20PM PST until February 21 at 3:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph, with gusts up to 50 mph.
Strongest winds will be below the passes and near the
foothills of the mountains.
* WHERE…San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland
Empire, San Diego County Valleys, Santa Ana Mountains and
Foothills and Orange County Inland Areas.
* WHEN…From 6 PM this evening to 3 PM PST Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.