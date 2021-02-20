Wind Advisory issued February 20 at 5:20PM PST until February 21 at 3:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 45 mph
expected.
* WHERE…San Bernardino County Mountains, Riverside County
Mountains, San Diego County Mountains and San Gorgonio Pass
Near Banning.
* WHEN…Until 3 PM PST Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Gusty westerly winds will decrease and
become east to northeast this evening.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
