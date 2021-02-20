Wind Advisory issued February 20 at 8:25AM PST until February 20 at 6:00PM PST by NWS Las Vegas NV
* WHAT…Southwest to west winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts 40 to
50 mph expected across the southeast California and northwest
Arizona deserts. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts 40 to
50 mph expected across portions of south central Nevada.
* WHERE…In Arizona, Northwest Deserts. In California, Western
Mojave Desert and Morongo Basin. In Nevada, Esmeralda and
Central Nye County.
* WHEN…From 8 AM PST /9 AM MST/ to 6 PM PST /7 PM MST/
Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.