Wind Advisory issued February 21 at 5:35AM PST until February 21 at 3:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 45 mph

expected.

* WHERE…San Bernardino County Mountains, Riverside County

Mountains, San Diego County Mountains and San Gorgonio Pass

Near Banning.

* WHEN…Until 3 PM PST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Gusty westerly winds will decrease and

become east to northeast this evening.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.