Wind Advisory issued February 21 at 5:35AM PST until February 21 at 3:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph, with gusts up to 50 mph.

Strongest winds will be below the passes and near the

foothills of the mountains.

* WHERE…San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland

Empire, San Diego County Valleys, Santa Ana Mountains and

Foothills and Orange County Inland Areas.

* WHEN…From 6 PM this evening to 3 PM PST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.