today at 1:46 pm
Published 5:35 am

Wind Advisory issued February 21 at 5:35AM PST until February 21 at 3:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph, with gusts up to 50 mph.
Strongest winds will be below the passes and near the
foothills of the mountains.

* WHERE…San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland
Empire, San Diego County Valleys, Santa Ana Mountains and
Foothills and Orange County Inland Areas.

* WHEN…From 6 PM this evening to 3 PM PST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

