Wind Advisory issued February 23 at 2:10PM PST until February 25 at 1:00PM PST by NWS Las Vegas NV

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…North winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph

expected.

* WHERE…The Colorado River Valley and surrounding areas

including Lake Mead, Mohave, and Havasu.

* WHEN…From 4 PM PST /5 PM MST/ Wednesday to 1 PM PST /2 PM

MST/ Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Strong gusty winds out of the north could blow around

unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few

power outages may result. Patchy blowing dust resulting in

lowered driving visibility is also possible.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Wave heights up to 3 feet will be possible

on area lakes resulting in hazardous boating conditions.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.