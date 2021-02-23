Wind Advisory issued February 23 at 2:10PM PST until February 25 at 4:00AM PST by NWS Las Vegas NV

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts over 40 mph possible.

* WHERE…Portions of southern Nevada and southeast California.

* WHEN…From 4 PM Wednesday to 4 AM PST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Strong northerly wind gusts could blow around

unsecured objects, result in minor tree limb damage and a few

localized power outages may result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Some localized locations such as Red Rock

Canyon could see gusts over 50 mph as well as dangerous

crosswinds on US Highway 95 and Interstate 15 north of Las Vegas

for high profile vehicles.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.