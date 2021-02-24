High Wind Warning issued February 24 at 1:08PM PST until February 25 at 12:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Northeast winds 20 to 40 mph with gusts to 70 mph.
* WHERE…San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland
Empire, San Bernardino County Mountains, Santa Ana Mountains
and Foothills and Orange County Inland Areas.
* WHEN…From 10 PM this evening to noon Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.
Power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult,
especially for high profile vehicles.
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.