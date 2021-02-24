Skip to Content
High Wind Warning issued February 24 at 2:25AM PST until February 25 at 12:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 55 mph
expected. Isolated gusts to 65 mph.

* WHERE…San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland
Empire, San Bernardino County Mountains, Santa Ana Mountains
and Foothills and Orange County Inland Areas.

* WHEN…From 10 PM this evening to noon PST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.
Power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult,
especially for high profile vehicles.
Use caution if you must drive.

