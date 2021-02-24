High Wind Warning issued February 24 at 2:25AM PST until February 25 at 12:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 55 mph

expected. Isolated gusts to 65 mph.

* WHERE…San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland

Empire, San Bernardino County Mountains, Santa Ana Mountains

and Foothills and Orange County Inland Areas.

* WHEN…From 10 PM this evening to noon PST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.

Power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult,

especially for high profile vehicles.

Use caution if you must drive.