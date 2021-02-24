Wind Advisory issued February 24 at 12:00PM PST until February 25 at 4:00AM PST by NWS Las Vegas NV
* WHAT…North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts over 40 mph possible.
* WHERE…Portions of southern Nevada and southeast California.
* WHEN…From 4 PM Wednesday to 4 AM PST Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Strong northerly wind gusts could blow around
unsecured objects, result in minor tree limb damage and a few
localized power outages may result.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Some localized locations such as Red Rock
Canyon and Pahrump could see gusts of 50-60 mph. Hazardous
crosswinds for high profile vehicles will be possible for
portions of I-15 northeast of Las Vegas, Highway 95 west of
Desert Rock, and State Road 160 from Pahrump to the Highway 95
intersection.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
Comments