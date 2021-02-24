Skip to Content
February 24, 2021
Wind Advisory issued February 24 at 3:55PM PST until February 25 at 1:00PM PST by NWS Las Vegas NV

* WHAT…North winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.

* WHERE…The Colorado River Valley and surrounding areas
including Lake Mead, Mohave, and Havasu.

* WHEN…Until 1 PM PST /2 PM MST/ Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Strong gusty winds out of the north could blow
around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a
few power outages may result. Patchy blowing dust resulting in
lowered driving visibility is also possible.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Wave heights up to 3 feet will be
possible on area lakes resulting in hazardous boating
conditions.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

