Wind Advisory issued February 24 at 3:55PM PST until February 25 at 4:00AM PST by NWS Las Vegas NV

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts over 40 mph

possible.

* WHERE…Portions of southern Nevada and southeast California.

* WHEN…Until 4 AM PST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Strong northerly wind gusts could blow around

unsecured objects and damage trees and tree limbs which may

result in a few localized power outages.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Some localized locations such as Red Rock

Canyon and Pahrump could see gusts of 50-60 mph. Hazardous

crosswinds for high profile vehicles will be possible for

portions of I-15 northeast of Las Vegas, Highway 95 west of

Desert Rock, and State Road 160 from Pahrump to the Highway 95

intersection.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.