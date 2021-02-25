High Wind Warning issued February 25 at 2:27AM PST until February 25 at 12:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 60 mph.

Isolated gusts to 70 mph.

* WHERE…San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland

Empire, Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills, San Bernardino

County Mountains and Orange County Inland Areas.

* WHEN…Until noon PST today.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.

Power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult,

especially for high profile vehicles.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The winds will be strongest through 8 AM,

then will gradually diminish through the morning and early

afternoon.

Use caution if you must drive.