High Wind Warning issued February 25 at 2:27AM PST until February 25 at 12:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 60 mph.
Isolated gusts to 70 mph.
* WHERE…San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland
Empire, Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills, San Bernardino
County Mountains and Orange County Inland Areas.
* WHEN…Until noon PST today.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.
Power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult,
especially for high profile vehicles.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The winds will be strongest through 8 AM,
then will gradually diminish through the morning and early
afternoon.
Use caution if you must drive.