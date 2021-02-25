Wind Advisory issued February 25 at 12:58AM PST until February 25 at 4:00AM PST by NWS Las Vegas NV
* WHAT…North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts over 40 mph
possible.
* WHERE…Portions of southern Nevada and southeast California.
* WHEN…Until 4 AM PST Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Strong northerly wind gusts could blow around
unsecured objects and damage trees and tree limbs which may
result in a few localized power outages.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Some localized locations such as Red Rock
Canyon and Pahrump could see gusts of 50-60 mph. Hazardous
crosswinds for high profile vehicles will be possible for
portions of Interstate 15 northeast of Las Vegas, Highway 95
west of Desert Rock, and State Road 160 from Pahrump to the
Highway 95 intersection.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.