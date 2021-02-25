Wind Advisory issued February 25 at 3:56AM PST until February 25 at 1:00PM PST by NWS Las Vegas NV

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…North winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph

expected.

* WHERE…The Colorado River Valley and surrounding areas

including Lake Mead, Lake Mohave, and Lake Havasu.

* WHEN…Until 1 PM PST /2 PM MST/ Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Strong gusty winds out of the north could blow

around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a

few power outages may result. Patchy blowing dust resulting in

lowered driving visibility is also possible.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Hazardous crosswinds for high profile

vehicles will be possible for portions of Interstate 15

through Baker and Mountain Pass.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.