High Wind Warning issued February 27 at 1:58PM PST until February 28 at 3:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Northeast winds 20 to 40 mph with gusts to 65 mph.
* WHERE…San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland
Empire, San Bernardino County Mountains, Riverside County
Mountains, Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills, San Gorgonio
Pass Near Banning and Orange County Inland Areas.
* WHEN…This evening through Sunday afternoon, strongest winds
occurring from dawn through noon Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds could blow down trees and power
lines. Power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult,
especially for high profile vehicles.
Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe
location prior to the onset of winds.
A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected
or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts
of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage.