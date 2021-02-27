High Wind Warning issued February 27 at 2:52AM PST until February 28 at 3:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA
The National Weather Service in San Diego has issued a High Wind
Warning…which is in effect from 8 PM this evening to 3 PM PST
Sunday. The High Wind Watch is no longer in effect.
* WHAT…Northeast winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts 55 to 65 mph.
Isolated gusts to 70 mph.
* WHERE…San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland
Empire, San Bernardino County Mountains, Riverside County
Mountains, Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills, San Gorgonio
Pass Near Banning and Orange County Inland Areas.
* WHEN…From Saturday evening through Sunday afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds could blow down trees and power
lines. Power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult,
especially for high profile vehicles.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The strongest winds will be late Saturday
night through Sunday morning.
Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe
location prior to the onset of winds.
A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected
or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts
of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage.
