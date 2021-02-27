Skip to Content
High Wind Warning issued February 27 at 2:52AM PST until February 28 at 3:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA

The National Weather Service in San Diego has issued a High Wind
Warning…which is in effect from 8 PM this evening to 3 PM PST
Sunday. The High Wind Watch is no longer in effect.

* WHAT…Northeast winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts 55 to 65 mph.
Isolated gusts to 70 mph.

* WHERE…San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland
Empire, San Bernardino County Mountains, Riverside County
Mountains, Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills, San Gorgonio
Pass Near Banning and Orange County Inland Areas.

* WHEN…From Saturday evening through Sunday afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds could blow down trees and power
lines. Power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult,
especially for high profile vehicles.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The strongest winds will be late Saturday
night through Sunday morning.
Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe
location prior to the onset of winds.

A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected
or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts
of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage.

National Weather Service

