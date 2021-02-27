High Wind Warning issued February 27 at 2:52AM PST until February 28 at 3:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA

Weather Alerts

The National Weather Service in San Diego has issued a High Wind

Warning…which is in effect from 8 PM this evening to 3 PM PST

Sunday. The High Wind Watch is no longer in effect.

* WHAT…Northeast winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts 55 to 65 mph.

Isolated gusts to 70 mph.

* WHERE…San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland

Empire, San Bernardino County Mountains, Riverside County

Mountains, Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills, San Gorgonio

Pass Near Banning and Orange County Inland Areas.

* WHEN…From Saturday evening through Sunday afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds could blow down trees and power

lines. Power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult,

especially for high profile vehicles.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The strongest winds will be late Saturday

night through Sunday morning.

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this

situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe

location prior to the onset of winds.

A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected

or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts

of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage.