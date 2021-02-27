High Wind Warning issued February 27 at 9:52PM PST until February 28 at 3:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…Northeast winds 20 to 40 mph with gusts to 65 mph.

* WHERE…San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland

Empire, San Bernardino County Mountains, Riverside County

Mountains, Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills, San Gorgonio

Pass Near Banning and Orange County Inland Areas.

* WHEN…Through Sunday afternoon, strongest winds occurring from

dawn through noon Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds could blow down trees and power

lines. Power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult,

especially for high profile vehicles.

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this

situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe

location prior to the onset of winds.

A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected

or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts

of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage.