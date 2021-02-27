Wind Advisory issued February 27 at 1:27PM MST until February 28 at 4:00PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ
* WHAT…North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 to 45 mph
expected.
* WHERE…In Arizona, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma, Central La Paz
County, Southeast Yuma County and Gila River Valley. In
California, Palo Verde Valley and Chuckwalla Valley.
* WHEN…From 5 AM MST/4 AM PST to 4 PM MST/3 PM PST Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Difficult driving conditions, especially for larger
vehicles traveling along roads with crosswinds. Greatest impacts
will be to I-10 and I-8 Light, unsecured objects may become
airborne. Patchy blowing dust may may lead to brief drops in
visibility.
A Wind Advisory means that sustained wind speeds of between
30 and 40 mph are expected, or wind gusts of between 40 and
58 mph. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially
for high profile vehicles. In addition, strong winds over desert
areas could result in briefly lowered visibilities to well under
a mile at times in blowing dust or blowing sand. Use extra
caution.
