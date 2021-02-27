Wind Advisory issued February 27 at 1:27PM MST until February 28 at 4:00PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 to 45 mph

expected.

* WHERE…In Arizona, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma, Central La Paz

County, Southeast Yuma County and Gila River Valley. In

California, Palo Verde Valley and Chuckwalla Valley.

* WHEN…From 5 AM MST/4 AM PST to 4 PM MST/3 PM PST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Difficult driving conditions, especially for larger

vehicles traveling along roads with crosswinds. Greatest impacts

will be to I-10 and I-8 Light, unsecured objects may become

airborne. Patchy blowing dust may may lead to brief drops in

visibility.

A Wind Advisory means that sustained wind speeds of between

30 and 40 mph are expected, or wind gusts of between 40 and

58 mph. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially

for high profile vehicles. In addition, strong winds over desert

areas could result in briefly lowered visibilities to well under

a mile at times in blowing dust or blowing sand. Use extra

caution.