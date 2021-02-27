Wind Advisory issued February 27 at 1:43AM PST until February 28 at 6:00PM PST by NWS Las Vegas NV
* WHAT…North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.
* WHERE…In Arizona, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave and Lake Mead
National Recreation Area. In California, San Bernardino County-
Upper Colorado River Valley. In Nevada, Lake Mead National
Recreation Area.
* WHEN…From 4 AM PST /5 AM MST/ to 6 PM PST /7 PM MST/ Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Wave heights up to 3 feet will be
possible on area lakes resulting in hazardous boating
conditions.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
