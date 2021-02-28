High Wind Warning issued February 28 at 1:00PM PST until February 28 at 3:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Northeast winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph.
* WHERE…San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland
Empire, San Bernardino County Mountains, Riverside County
Mountains, Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills, San Gorgonio
Pass Near Banning and Orange County Inland Areas.
* WHEN…Through 3 PM this afternoon. Locally breezy conditions
will continue through this evening below the passes and canyons.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines.
Power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult,
especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution on
elevated freeway interchanges.
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.