High Wind Warning issued February 28 at 1:00PM PST until February 28 at 3:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…Northeast winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph.

* WHERE…San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland

Empire, San Bernardino County Mountains, Riverside County

Mountains, Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills, San Gorgonio

Pass Near Banning and Orange County Inland Areas.

* WHEN…Through 3 PM this afternoon. Locally breezy conditions

will continue through this evening below the passes and canyons.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines.

Power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult,

especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution on

elevated freeway interchanges.

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around

trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of

your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if

you must drive.