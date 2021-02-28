High Wind Warning issued February 28 at 1:00PM PST until February 28 at 3:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…East winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 55 mph, lowering to
15 to 25 mph with gusts 35 to 45 mph this afternoon.
* WHERE…Riverside County Mountains and San Gorgonio Pass Near
Banning.
* WHEN…Through 3 AM Monday.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.
Power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult,
especially for high profile vehicles.
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.