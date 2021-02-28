Skip to Content
today at 10:58 am
Published 2:28 am

High Wind Warning issued February 28 at 2:28AM PST until February 28 at 3:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…Northeast winds 20 to 40 mph with gusts 65 to 70 mph.

* WHERE…San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland
Empire, San Bernardino County Mountains, Riverside County
Mountains, Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills, San Gorgonio
Pass Near Banning and Orange County Inland Areas.

* WHEN…Through early afternoon, strongest winds occurring this
morning.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines.
Power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult,
especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution on
elevated freeway interchanges.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Winds decreasing late this afternoon and
this evening.
Use caution if you must drive.

National Weather Service

