Wind Advisory issued February 28 at 1:00PM PST until March 1 at 3:00AM PST by NWS San Diego CA

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…East winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 55 mph, lowering to

15 to 25 mph with gusts 35 to 45 mph this afternoon.

* WHERE…Riverside County Mountains and San Gorgonio Pass Near

Banning.

* WHEN…Through 3 AM Monday.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.

Power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult,

especially for high profile vehicles.

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around

trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of

your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if

you must drive.