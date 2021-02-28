Wind Advisory issued February 28 at 2:28AM PST until March 1 at 3:00AM PST by NWS San Diego CA

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…For the High Wind Warning, northeast winds 25 to 35 mph

with gusts to 55 to 65 mph. For the Wind Advisory, east winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts 45 to 50 mph expected.

* WHERE…Riverside County Mountains and San Gorgonio Pass Near

Banning.

* WHEN…For the High Wind Warning, until 3 PM PST this

afternoon. For the Wind Advisory, from 3 PM this afternoon to

3 AM PST Monday.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.

Power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult,

especially for high profile vehicles.

Use caution if you must drive.