Wind Advisory issued February 28 at 3:20AM PST until February 28 at 6:00PM PST by NWS Las Vegas NV

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph

expected.

* WHERE…In Arizona, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave and Lake Mead

National Recreation Area. In California, San Bernardino County-

Upper Colorado River Valley. In Nevada, Lake Mead National

Recreation Area.

* WHEN…From 4 AM PST /5 AM MST/ to 6 PM PST /7 PM MST/ Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Wave heights 1 to 3 feet will be possible

on area lakes resulting in hazardous boating conditions.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.